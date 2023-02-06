BUPA aims to show a different side of care homes with MullenLowe

0 Shares Share

Bet you didn’t know that care homes ca be fun. BUPA thinks so anyway, in a new campaign from MullenLowe UK. They don’t mention the cost, naturally.

Based on some Mullenlowe research Invisible Powerhouse, aiming to change perceptions about oldies.

BUPA director of marketing and customer experience Robert Parsons says: “This campaign aims to change perceptions of stereotypes about later life. At Bupa, we believe that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams, and our teams work hard to make our residents’ dreams come true. I’m delighted that our new campaign showcases the true breadth of life in a care home, as well as the high quality, personalised care that we are proud to provide.”

MullenLowe CCO Nicky Bullard says: “Our Invisible Powerhouse study shone a light on misrepresentation of people over the age of 50. This wonderful brief gave us the opportunity to represent our audience authentically, and with joy, positioning Bupa Care Homes as the brand that really gets what growing older feels and looks like.”

Care homes have not had a good press recently to put it mildly, determined mainly by problems in the pandemic. But that’s hardly BUPA’s fault and it’s quite brave to strike such an upbeat note. Stretching credulity too far?

Not sure.

MAA creative scale: 6.