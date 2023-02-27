BBH channels turf wars in Paddy Power debut

0 Shares Share

BBH is making its debut for Paddy Power – over recent years it seems to have flirted with a number of betting brands as, indeed, has PP with agencies.

Sticking with Peter Crouch however, who seems to have become an almost Beckham-like brand in his own right. Careful Peter, you don’t want to be known primarily as a betting salesman. It’s already happened to Soccer Saturday’s Jeff Stelling.

This time they’re flogging the Cheltenham Festival, dominated for ages by the Oirish.

As you’d expect from BBH it’s a proper film. Bit edgy though – not sure it would persuade me to head to the cotswolds, although it’s clearly aimed at home punters.

MAA creative scale: 5.