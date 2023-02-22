Don't Miss

Anomaly drives data growth with new hire from Droga5 NY

Posted by: Emma Hall

Anomaly London has hired Droga5 New York’s group data strategy Director, Anthony Khaykin, as its first head of data.

Khaykin takes responsibility for growing the data team at the agency, with a remit to recruit people from inside and outside the industry at all levels of experience, building the agency’s insight team and its ability to measure the impact of its work.

Anomaly has been quietly winning business, doing decent work and growing in numbers over the last year or so. New-ish clients including Diageo, Google, Expedia Group and LVMH.

Khaykin said: “Even though marketers have more and more access to data, it too often serves as a barrier rather than catalyst for decision-making. My goal is to partner with clients and to use the different datapoints at our disposal to triangulate simple human truths – about their consumers, their businesses and the most effective ways to bring the two closer together.”

Stuart Smith, partner & CSO at Anomaly London, said: “Doing the right thing for our clients’ business is at the very core of the Anomaly model. So, it’s imperative that we have high level data thinking to add insight to, and measure the impact of, what we do”.

Mother has also recently hired a couple of senior people from Droga5 New York. It’s good to see that London is still a draw for advertising talent.

