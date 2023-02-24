Agencies mark Ukraine anniversary in very different ways

0 Shares Share

On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, agencies are stepping up to spread the word about the realities and the consequences of war.

Mother has collaborated with charity War Child to draw attention to the trauma faced by millions of children growing up in areas of conflict. The Lullabomb is a “toy” that replicates the lullaby of war, using recordings of the explosions that rob children of their sleep, whether in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq or Libya.

Oleksandra Yarova, communications officer from War Child’s Ukraine response team, said: “As a Ukrainian, and mother to a 9-year-old boy who had to flee our home in search of safety, I know first-hand how truly damaging war is – particularly for children. Delivering psychological aid, financial support, education support and training [are] the best ways to meet the needs of the millions of children and families across Ukraine and in border countries.”

The limited-edition LullaBombs are available to buy at mother-goods.com where 100% of each sale goes directly towards War Child’s work in conflict zones. In the UK, donations can also be made by texting SAFE to 70123 to give £10.

Publicis Benelux is also marking the date by releasing a film telling the story of “Wikitruths,” a campaign to counter Putin’s version of events and keep Russians up to date – via an army of Wikipedia editors – with the truth of what is really going on in Ukraine.