Ace director Ridley Scott puts Samsung’s S23 through its film-making paces

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

Sir Ridley Scott is still knocking ’em out well into his ninth decade (latest biggie is a sequel to Gladiator – will Maximus return from the grave?) and here’s the great man in his Ridley Scott Creative Group guise, demonstrating the Samsung S23’s movie-making abilities.

Brilliantly done, as you’d expect, although it has the usual purpose/identity guff at the end.

Ridley, although he made his name initially making commercials, was never an actually an adman. He toiled at the BBC until CDP discovered him 50-odd years ago.

Caveat emptor: the S23 is obviously a formidable device but he might just be better with it.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.

