Wonderhood gets the HRH Princess of Wales seal of approval for early childhood campaign

Wonderhood Studios have been moving in exalted circles: last year, HRH the Princess of Wales became a client when the agency won a pitch for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Learning.

A few visits to Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle later, Wonderhood has come up with this claymation film, designed to raise awareness of the importance of the first five years for children’s development. It will appear in Piccadilly Circus and in cinemas across the UK from Friday.

HRH said: “By focusing our collective time, energy, and resources to build a supportive, nurturing world around the youngest members of our society and those caring for them, we can make a huge difference to the health and happiness of generations to come.

“We are all responsible for building a more compassionate world in which our children can grow, learn and live. In these difficult times, it is more important than ever to help support parents and caregivers provide loving, safe and secure homes for their babies and young children to thrive.”

The film is the first step in the “Shaping Us” campaign to raise awareness of the foundation and get people talking. The Centre for Early Learning’s activity includes commissioning research as well as working with the public and private sectors to change the way we think about early childhood development.

Its first research project shows that around 36% of adults report knowing little or nothing about how children develop in their early childhood.

HRH has also used her influence to bring in an interesting range of “champions” for her cause. These are DJ and TV presenter Fearne Cotton, DJ Jax Jones, blogger Giovanna Fletcher, Love Island’s Zara McDemormott, rugby player Ugo Monye and England football captain Leah Williamson.