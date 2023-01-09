Don't Miss

VCCP’s new Cadbury work: small gestures and big impacts

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 18 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

We’ve seen a lot of cute kids generously giving away their chocolate in VCCP’s long-running Cadbury’s campaign.

This time it’s the turn of the grown-ups, as a dad makes a small but powerful gesture to cheer up his daughter, with help from a bar of Dairy Milk.

Gemma Flanigan, UK&I associate marketing director at Cadbury, said: “In this latest film we have introduced lighter moments, while still retaining the authenticity from our other stories that have shown how powerful moments of generosity can be.”

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, ECDs at VCCP London, said: “We’ve always said generosity is out there in the world, it just doesn’t shout as loudly as the negative stuff. Garage is another one of those quiet small Cadbury films that hopefully makes people feel something big.”

A strong start to 2023 for MAA’s 2022 Agency of the Year.

MAA creative scale: 7.5

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.