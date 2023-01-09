VCCP’s new Cadbury work: small gestures and big impacts

0 Shares Share

We’ve seen a lot of cute kids generously giving away their chocolate in VCCP’s long-running Cadbury’s campaign.

This time it’s the turn of the grown-ups, as a dad makes a small but powerful gesture to cheer up his daughter, with help from a bar of Dairy Milk.

Gemma Flanigan, UK&I associate marketing director at Cadbury, said: “In this latest film we have introduced lighter moments, while still retaining the authenticity from our other stories that have shown how powerful moments of generosity can be.”

Jonny Parker and Chris Birch, ECDs at VCCP London, said: “We’ve always said generosity is out there in the world, it just doesn’t shout as loudly as the negative stuff. Garage is another one of those quiet small Cadbury films that hopefully makes people feel something big.”

A strong start to 2023 for MAA’s 2022 Agency of the Year.

MAA creative scale: 7.5