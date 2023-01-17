VCCP moves into behavioural science with acquisition of Cowry Consulting

0 Shares Share

Behavioural science is the latest weapon in VCCP’s armoury with the acquisition of Cowry Consulting, which uses cognitive psychology, behavioural economics, and neuroscience in a bid to understand how people really think.

Cowry Consulting was set up by three founders in 2015, and now has a team of 38 people which includes behavioural scientists, psychologists, designers, researchers and data scientists. The company plans to retain its own clients, which come from the financial services, retail, utilities and construction sectors, as well as working with VCCP clients.

Andrew Peake, CEO of VCCP London, said: “Behavioural science is at the beginning of its journey as a discipline but it’s already proven invaluable in helping businesses transform consumer and colleague behaviour. Its value is in helping clients to tackle some of the biggest perennial challenges to achieve commercial outcomes and we couldn’t be more delighted about Cowry bringing their unique capabilities into the VCCP family.”

Jez Groom, founder of Cowry Consulting, said: “We’re excited at the prospect of bringing behavioural science to life through one of the most creative groups in the world. Behavioural science is now playing a key role in the growth of brands and businesses and VCCP Group will accelerate our influence and impact within organisations.”

VCCP has more recently expanded through organic launches like the CX agency Bernadette and “multiverse” agency VCCP+ but it has a good record of acquisitions, including PR business Sling & Stone in 2021, San Francisco agency Muhtayzik Hoffer in 2016 and independent media agency Adconnection in 2015.

Back row: Michael Lee (VCCP), Will (Cowry), Raphy (Cowry), Amdrew Peake (VCCP)

Front row: Ziba (Cowry), Jez (Cowry)