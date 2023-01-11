Don't Miss

Uncommon writes fantasy OOO replies in latest BA work

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 13 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Uncommon’s work for British Airways is gaining momentum, and the outdoor version of the “Take your holiday seriously” campaign for the airline’s holiday offering shows again that it has a sense of humour.

New posters feature those out of office auto replies that we all wish we could write when we go on holiday. Politeness doesn’t feature in messages such as “no” and “0% chance of work.”

According to Uncommon, the idea that we need to take holidays seriously is all about a focus on “wellness.” A survey showed that 50% of people don’t take their full annual leave allocation and 48% have checked emails while away. Only 48%?

Uncommon has consistently shown that it takes its outdoor campaigns seriously, and this is another example of the power of the medium.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.