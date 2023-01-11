Uncommon writes fantasy OOO replies in latest BA work

0 Shares Share

Uncommon’s work for British Airways is gaining momentum, and the outdoor version of the “Take your holiday seriously” campaign for the airline’s holiday offering shows again that it has a sense of humour.

New posters feature those out of office auto replies that we all wish we could write when we go on holiday. Politeness doesn’t feature in messages such as “no” and “0% chance of work.”

According to Uncommon, the idea that we need to take holidays seriously is all about a focus on “wellness.” A survey showed that 50% of people don’t take their full annual leave allocation and 48% have checked emails while away. Only 48%?

Uncommon has consistently shown that it takes its outdoor campaigns seriously, and this is another example of the power of the medium.

MAA creative scale: 7