The Corner wins Asahi UK beer portfolio

Indie agency The Corner has won Asahi UK’s creative business following a competitive pitch. As well as Asahi Super Dry, brands include Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch, Pilsner Urquell, Meantime and London Pride.

The brief also includes sponsorships with Aston Martin, American Express, Royal Ascot 2023 for Peroni and Rugby World Cup 2023 for Asahi.

Asahi UK director of brand marketing Jonathan Norman says: “Throughout our pitch process we were hugely impressed by The Corner’s ability to identify powerful insights and develop stand-out creative that will bring new meaning to our brands and engage consumers.”

The Corner CEO Neil Simpson says: “It was a rigorous process, so we are over the moon to be chosen as the partner of a market leader who believes in the power of creativity.”

Time was when beer advertising showed the best of British, most famously Heineken and Carling. Stella Artois still has its moments with Mother as does Guinness with AMV BBDO but those days seem long gone. So this is a good opportunity for The Corner to lay down its marker although there’ll need to be a pretty substantial budget to cover this portfolio.