Don't Miss

Stranger things have happened – are enjoyable ads making an unlikely comeback?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 1 day ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

One of two pundits were foolhardy enough to predict that 2023 – not the cheeriest prospect – might see the return of fun/enjoyment in ads. They should clearly be cosigned to the digital media school of forcible re-education for daring to believe that ads that people like persuade them to think well of brands and, even, buy them.

This preposterous notion reared its head a couple of times in a UK ad break recently, in ‘Stonehouse’ I think, the cartoonish account of a failed politician. Seems to be a rerun of an Airbnb campaign from the US in 2021, produced in-house and directed by Kim Gehrig. Would you let these ‘strangers’ in your house?

Then it was an addition to the meerkat stable for Comparethemarket, now fortified with an ockerish wombat (from as far away from Russia as possible.)

Silly but diverting from VCCP – and surprisingly well cast and shot (for these times.)

It will never last.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.