Don't Miss

Stonewall and The&Partnership’s film demands trans inclusion in ban on conversion therapy

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, News 9 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The&Partnership has got together with Stonewall to raise awareness of the harm that conversion therapy causes. A new film supports a full ban on conversion therapies, including for trans people, who have been in danger of exclusion from the bill, as well as all LGBTQA+ people. (The “A” stands for asexual.)

A proposed ban on all forms of conversion therapy, including practices aimed at transgender people, is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny by a joint committee. The government, which has a history of u-turns on this issue, has promised that details of the law will be finalised before the autumn.

 

mSix&Partners are supporting distribution of the film, which was produced through Academy Films and directed by Zhang + Knight. Stonewall is co-ordinating a collective of 21 LGBTQA+ charities for the project.

Toby Allen, ECD at The&Partnership, said: “At The&Partnership, we believe no one should be forced to change who they are, and our film makes clear that ‘conversion therapy’ is not therapy, it’s abuse. We’re proud of all our LGBTQA+ people, and proud to work on this campaign to promote a full ban.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.