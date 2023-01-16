Saatchi wins new global asset manager ALTi

0 Shares Share

Saatchi & Saatchi has won new Nasdaq-listed asset manager Alvarium Tiedemann (AlTi), a combo of Tiedemann Group, Alvarium Investments Limited and Cartesian Growth Corp.

The new company is valued at around $1.1 billion, with $60 billion in assets under management and 450 staff globally.

The agency’s first digital OOH work for AlTi will debut in New York’s Times Square this week to mark AlTi’s debut on Nasdaq.

CMO Claire Verdirame says: “Saatchi & Saatchi were front of mind when it came to picking a creative partner. Behind the scenes, Saatchis have already been instrumental in helping us articulate our positioning, purpose and values. It’s an exciting moment for AlTi and we are excited to have Saatchis on board as we go public and enter the next phase of our growth pipeline.”

Saatchi CSO Richard Huntington says: “We jumped at the chance to work with and shape an entirely new brand in the wealth and asset management category, given the rapidly changing nature of affluence and the real influence that they can have through the effective management of their wealth.”