Saatchi and Saatchi wades into Roe v. Wade

Saatchi & Saatchi has entered the Roe v. Wade abortion lists again with yet another use of its iconic pregnant man ad, this time with ‘50 years of men making decisions over women’s bodies.’ The ad shows the male judges who sat on the Supreme Court that overturned the 50-year old Roe v. Wade ruling as pregnant – including Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch – with Justice Alito front and centre.

Saatchi London CCO Franki Goodwin says: “50 years would usually be a milestone to celebrate, but instead, we commiserate with all the women in the United States whose bodies have, once again, been ruled to be outside their sphere of autonomy.

“The Supreme Court has only appointed four female judges in the past 50 years, and the 1973 ruling was made by an entirely male court – and as such, the question of how men would behave, think or even vote if they were the ones who got pregnant is a conversation that is unfortunately as relevant now as it was five decades ago. We will continue to lend historic Saatchi creative to highlight this until change ensues.”

Could be a few more pregnant men then as US attitudes seem, how shall we say, entrenched.

Back in the day the Saatchi brothers were quick to recognise that ads on the news pages paid off (the agency was launched with a full page ad in the Sunday Times.) Feisty CCO Goodwin seems to have taken the lesson on board.