Quorn is an unlikely guest at the late night clebrations

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, News 4 hours ago

UK adland is easing itself somewhat gently into 2023 action with adam&eveDDB seemingly leading the way with a number of new campaigns.

Here’s another deftly-handled example, this time positioning veggie Quorn as just the thing after a boozy night out – a somewhat unlikely proposition admittedly.

A&E is expert at skating around the unlikely, its National Lottery epic before Christmas was an example, John Lewis’ Christmas ad another. Understatement gets you a long way.

A clever 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 8.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

