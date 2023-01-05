Quorn is an unlikely guest at the late night clebrations

UK adland is easing itself somewhat gently into 2023 action with adam&eveDDB seemingly leading the way with a number of new campaigns.

Here’s another deftly-handled example, this time positioning veggie Quorn as just the thing after a boozy night out – a somewhat unlikely proposition admittedly.

A&E is expert at skating around the unlikely, its National Lottery epic before Christmas was an example, John Lewis’ Christmas ad another. Understatement gets you a long way.

A clever 30 seconds.

MAA creative scale: 8.