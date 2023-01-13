Don't Miss

Prince Harry: Elizabeth Arden goes close to the bone with cold-weather reference

Brands always talk about how they want to get “close to culture” and how much closer could you get at the moment than Prince Harry’s underpants?

In his book “Spare,” he talks about applying Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream to his frostbitten private parts after a trip to the North Pole in 2011. For a very traditional brand, this must have sent the PR team into a spin – in the end they came up with a suitably sly reference on social media.

Using a snowflake emoji, they wrote: “You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months?… It pulls the moisture from the environment into the skin.”

The replies came thick and fast, along the lines of “Can you confirm if this will help with a freezing todger??? Prince Harry says it does” and quips about “Elizabeth ‘Ardon.”

Another said: “If you think you’re having a bad day, spare a thought for the social media manager at Elizabeth Arden who has just gone from working at a global beauty product company to a premium nob cream company in the past few hours or so.'”

Another post shares a somewhat suggestive image of the cream, given its new context.

In a Freudian twist, the smell of the cream gives Harry a Proustian rush back to his childhood – it was used by his mother Diana on her lips – but let’s not go there.

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

