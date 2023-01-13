Prince Harry: Elizabeth Arden goes close to the bone with cold-weather reference

0 Shares Share

Brands always talk about how they want to get “close to culture” and how much closer could you get at the moment than Prince Harry’s underpants?

In his book “Spare,” he talks about applying Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream to his frostbitten private parts after a trip to the North Pole in 2011. For a very traditional brand, this must have sent the PR team into a spin – in the end they came up with a suitably sly reference on social media.

Using a snowflake emoji, they wrote: “You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months?… It pulls the moisture from the environment into the skin.”

The replies came thick and fast, along the lines of “Can you confirm if this will help with a freezing todger??? Prince Harry says it does” and quips about “Elizabeth ‘Ardon.”

Another said: “If you think you’re having a bad day, spare a thought for the social media manager at Elizabeth Arden who has just gone from working at a global beauty product company to a premium nob cream company in the past few hours or so.'”

Another post shares a somewhat suggestive image of the cream, given its new context.

Seeking a #handcream you’ll want to stash in your purse all season? Look no further than #EightHourCream Intensive Moisturizing Hand Treatment to heal skin made dry and rough from frequent hand washing or reapplying sanitizer: https://t.co/JzpL3Pt2PR pic.twitter.com/iq7qU1t3t1 — Elizabeth Arden (@ElizabethArden) January 6, 2023

In a Freudian twist, the smell of the cream gives Harry a Proustian rush back to his childhood – it was used by his mother Diana on her lips – but let’s not go there.