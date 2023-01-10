Don't Miss

Online fashion giant Zalando moves media to Dentsu’s iProspect

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Agencies, Finance, Media, Technology 15 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Dentsu media agency iProspect has won online retailer Zalando’s global business, its second big win in a year after BMW. Zalando moves from OMG.

Germany-based Zalando has a turnover of €10bn and spends between €300-400m on media.

Zalando regional V-P of marketing Ralph Rijks says: “For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, we want to be more than simply a platform to buy the latest in fashion and lifestyle for them.

“The iProspect team really understood our ambition to be a place of inspiration and engagement for our audiences. We are looking forward to working together on creating deeper emotional bonds between our brand and our customers.”

You May Also Like

About Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.