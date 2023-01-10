Online fashion giant Zalando moves media to Dentsu’s iProspect

0 Shares Share

Dentsu media agency iProspect has won online retailer Zalando’s global business, its second big win in a year after BMW. Zalando moves from OMG.

Germany-based Zalando has a turnover of €10bn and spends between €300-400m on media.

Zalando regional V-P of marketing Ralph Rijks says: “For us, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, we want to be more than simply a platform to buy the latest in fashion and lifestyle for them.

“The iProspect team really understood our ambition to be a place of inspiration and engagement for our audiences. We are looking forward to working together on creating deeper emotional bonds between our brand and our customers.”