Ogilvy Netherlands leads AkzoNobel Europe win

Ogilvy seems to have well and truly rediscovered its new business mojo and now it’s won AkzoNobel, whose brands include Dulux and Sikkens, across multiple EMEA markets.

Ogilvy won the pitch, managed by Booster Consulting, with an integrated team spanning the UK, Spain, Poland, South Africa and the Netherlands with the latter as regional hub.

AkzoNobel’s Kim Potters says: “We are pleased to appoint Ogilvy as our agency network partner. Throughout the process, they showed creativity and are a great fit with our way of working in EMEA. We look forward to working with Ogilvy across our AkzoNobel consumer portfolio.”

Ogilvy Netherlands CEO Jai Kotecha says: “We are delighted to be selected by AkzoNobel for their advertising across the EMEA region with a pitch that showed the power of borderless creativity in action. We are excited at the prospect of creating impactful work that delivers on the brand vision of AkzoNobel’s paint brands in Europe – it’s a collaboration that feels perfectly aligned.”