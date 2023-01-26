Ocean teams with Branded Cities to offer iconic transatlantic DOOH package

0 Shares Share

Leading Out of Home digital media partners Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities are launching launched a super premium network, The United, which brings together four premier digital advertising screens in the top three locations in the UK and the US.

The United gives advertisers exclusive access to London’s iconic Piccadilly Lights, Los Angeles’ The Moxy and Times Square in New York’s TS2 (Nasdaq and Midtown Financial) in a way that has never previously been available. It includes a 30-minute, simultaneous domination played out at 1:30pm LA time, 4:30pm in New York and 9:30pm GMT in London and is designed to provide maximum impact for global film, entertainment and product launches.

The United is only available to a single advertiser once a month due to high demand.

Ocean chief revenue officer Nick Shaw says: “Digital out of home has become the lead media channel for big branding messages across the globe. Nothing can touch it in terms of the heady combination of reach and creative impact. The United delivers the very best of both for brands wanting to drive fame, saliency and build brand equity – the key functions of brand advertising.”

Branded Cities CRO Denise Levine says: “The ability to activate award-worthy campaigns across two countries in three major media markets in real-time speaks to the power of the partnership between Ocean Outdoor and Branded Cities. The United will provide brands with unparalleled reach on a global scale while delivering a memorable and one-of-a-kind experience for audiences.”