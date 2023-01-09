Ocean restructures with Hall as one of three country CEOs

Digital out of home leader Ocean Group has announced a new company wide structure under group CEO Tim Bleakley including the appointment of Phil Hall as CEO of Ocean Outdoor UK.

Hall (left) joins Ocean’s other country CEOs Anders Axelsson, CEO of Ocean Nordics and Xavier Tilman, CEO of Ocean Netherlands.

In existing group positions under Bleakley are CFO/COO Stephen Joseph, CMO Richard Malton and Catherine Morgan who becomes managing director of Ocean Labs, the company’s tech, innovation and through the line creative division, set to expand across all territories.

Steve George, previously joint UK joint MD with Hall, becomes group chief development officer across seven countries.

David Tait, who developed Ocean’s successful DeepScreen™ 3D product, is promoted to head of studio and design while UK head of marketing and events Helen Haines takes a group position as head of brand and events, reporting to group CMO Malton.

Group CEO Bleakley says: “The streamlined Group structure supports the next leg of the Ocean voyage and most pleasing of all allows those people at the forefront of the post 2019 recovery to grow and evolve.

“We have three talented and focussed growth led country CEOs and brand extension discipline in Labs and Studio to drive innovation and creativity and deliver for our partners. Importantly, we can share knowledge and best practise across the Group swiftly and effectively.”

This is an amended version of an earlier story.