My Ad of the Year: Stephane Soussan of Sid Lee

My choice for best ad of 2022 is the film “Power Your Holidays” for Ocean Spray (from Orchard Creative.) I don’t have much to add, but I don’t think I need to – the film speaks for itself, it makes me laugh, and we all need something lighter at the end of the year.



For Sid Lee, I would highlight the “Louvre Flashback Tour” that we did for the launch of the Prime Video series, Flashback. We highlighted the main character of the series, Charlie, a lawyer who travels through time to meet the great feminists of history. We worked with a copy painter to incorporate Charlie into well-known paintings that featured women who changed history to surprise visitors to the Louvre.

Stephane Soussan is ECD at Sid Lee Paris.