Mother hires nine new creatives from Italy, US, Australia, and the UK

0 Shares Share

The new year is often a busy hiring period, and Mother has not wasted any time, bringing in a diverse group of nine new creatives and proving that the UK can still be a draw for the creative community.

Ana and Hermeti Balarin, the former creative leaders at Mother whose short-lived move to Wieden+Kennedy Portland saw them heading up W+K London within a few months, will not be pleased to lose Jay Daniells and Will Lancaster move to Mother. The duo’s previous work has included Coca-Cola’s Open That Ahhh and the unofficial viral hit #justdoitsafely.

Double Cannes Lion Grand Prix and D&AD Black Pencil-winning creative Ivan Montebello comes from Publicis in Milan. An art director by trade, his previous work has included Burger King Mouldy Whopper and Heineken Shutter Ads.

Felix Richter, Mother’s CCO, said: “We’re lucky to have these nine precious and talented individuals from all over the world join our team. I can’t wait to see what they’ll think up with us here at Mother.”

Julie Matheny, who follows CCO Felix Richter over from Droga5 New York, will take up the role of creative director after her move was announced last June.

From Australia, Matt Bladin joins Mother after working at Special Group in Sydney. He was recognised by B&T as a 30 Under 30 and Creative Top 10. His previous client experience spans from Uber Eats to Netflix.

Jack Willoughby and Serhan Asim are moving from Lucky Generals after five and a half years, in that time they delivered work for Autodesk, Zoopla, Tang Enhancers and One Plus.

Finally, former Mother placements Ali Milne and Paloma Gardiner become a creative team.

Mother has multiple reasons behind bringing so many creatives on board – new clients and projects, shaping the skills and experience in the team, replacing a couple of people who’ve left.

Top Row (L-R): Ali Milne, Paloma Gardiner, Jay Daniels, Will Lancaster. Bottom Row (L-R): Serhan Asim, Jack Willoughby, Matt Bladin, Ivan Montebello and Julie Matheny.