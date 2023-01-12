Mother attempts to persuade us that TikTok is for everyone

It’s true that there’s a lot of useful and interesting stuff on TikTok, but in order to access it you do have to spend time teaching the algorithm that you don’t want to watch kids dancing or mums getting drunk or, god forbid, Andrew Tate.

Mother’s new campaign is promoting TikTok as a place for DIY ideas, recipes, the parenting tips, mental health discussions, championing women’s rights, Japanese woodworking, workouts etc.

It’s all there, but the challenge is to avoid getting sucked into watching whatever TikTok really wants you to watch.

MAA creative scale: 6