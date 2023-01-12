Don't Miss

Mother attempts to persuade us that TikTok is for everyone

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 5 hours ago

It’s true that there’s a lot of useful and interesting stuff on TikTok, but in order to access it you do have to spend time teaching the algorithm that you don’t want to watch kids dancing or mums getting drunk or, god forbid, Andrew Tate.

Mother’s new campaign is promoting TikTok as a place for DIY ideas, recipes, the parenting tips, mental health discussions, championing women’s rights, Japanese woodworking, workouts etc.

It’s all there, but the challenge is to avoid getting sucked into watching whatever TikTok really wants you to watch.

MAA creative scale: 6

Emma Hall is a journalist and editorial consultant and is the former Europe Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

