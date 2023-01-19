M&C wins global English language testing brief

0 Shares Share

M&C Saatchi rather specialises in official-sounding bodies and it’s won another tongue-twister, The International English Language Testing System (IELTS.) IELTS, which works with The British Council and Cambridge University, claims to be the leading standardised test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

M&C Saatchi will now act as IELTS’ central marketing team and agency partner, working to develop a new global brand platform, communications strategy, media strategy and creative campaign to relaunch the IELTS brand.

IELTS global brand director Paris Arnold says: “My colleagues and I are extremely excited to be working with the team at M&C Saatchi. The agency brings strategic excellence, superb team work, effective creativity, and a real sense of partnership. I am confident we will create brilliant work together that inspires our audiences and supports our commercial and charitable ambitions.”

M&C managing partner Mary Harris says: “IELTS is an incredible and complex organisation. It’s an honour to have the opportunity to partner with co-owners the British Council; IDP IELTS; and Cambridge University Press & Assessment to show the meaningful difference IELTS makes to the lives of test-takers, enabling them to go out into the world as confident global citizens.

“We’re looking forward to working together to take the brand into a more emotive and powerful direction and help it fulfil its huge potential.”