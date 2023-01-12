M&C Saatchi joins New Year creative hire round

0 Shares Share

Some agencies at least are hiring although the turn of the year is traditionally the time when they clear the decks. Anomaly in the US has reportedly gone in for a Roman-style decimation, firing 10%. Reason being that Dunkin’ Donuts has cut back. Bad enough losing your job, even worse if it’s for something as daft-sounding as Dunkin’ Donuts.

Anyway, the other day Mother hired nine creatives (which must mean it has some accounts in the bag, Mother doesn’t usually announce them until the first work breaks) and now M&C Saatchi, seemingly recovering after a nightmare 18 months, has added two new teams: Alex Lucas and Jon Farley from Saatchi and Saatchi (and before that adam&eveDDB) and new combo Holly Sutton-Williams from Colenso BBDO in Aukland and freelance art director Dan Lacey.

(Alex Lucas, Jon Farley, Holly Sutton-Williams and Dan Lacey.)

M&C says: “With a renewed vision and focus on raising the creative bar, we are thrilled to welcome the incredible talent of Alex and Jon and Holly and Dan to M&C Saatchi London.

“Both teams bring a wealth of experience and proven track record in creating distinctive, effective and award-winning work for brands including PlayStation, Marmite, John Lewis, Volkswagen and Mars.”

Let’s hope it’s a sign that 2023 won’t turn out as badly as many fear.