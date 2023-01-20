MAA Ad of the Week: Working with Cancer from Publicis

0 Shares Share

Purpose can be a fine thing in advertising if it really means something – not you Hellmann’s – and Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun has mobilised his own cancer diagnosis to formidable effect including a new film from Publicis Foundation for Working with Cancer.

For many people it’s a stigma, something to be hidden from employers and colleagues.

Sadoun says: “It is a tough reality, but whether directly or indirectly, every one of us will have to confront cancer in our lives and in our workplaces. Companies have a key role to play in that. Working with Cancer is an increasingly important initiative, on a front that many businesses are already invested in.

“By making their existing efforts more accessible and visible, together we can reduce the anxiety and stigma of cancer in the workplace and positively impact our people’s health. Through a truly collaborative approach, a light lift from everyone becomes deep and lasting impact for cancer patients at work.”

Supporters include Adobe, AXA, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, BT, Carrefour, Citi, Disney, EE, Google, L’Oréal, Lloyd’s, LVMH, Marriott, McDonald’s, Meta, Mondelez, Microsoft, MSD, Nestlé, Orange, Omnicom, Pepsico, Reckitt, Renault Group, Toyota, Unilever, Verizon, and Walmart. That is, just about everybody.

Let’s hope they walk the walk. Sadoun’s openness and commitment is a big achievement.