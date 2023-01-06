Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Loto from BETC Paris

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, News

There’ve been some good ads this week, featuring people with other people and (in some cases) actual dialogue. What’s going on?

BETC Paris has never departed from its trademark (mostly but not always) gentle comic vignettes and here’s another winner, for French national lottery Loto. An elderly party tries to keep her win secret even as she shares some of the goodies with the family.

Advertising that makes you smile, let’s have more of it.

Actually the very best ad of the week may well be this from novelist Fay Weldon, a one-time copywriter at Ogilvy, who’s died aged 91. The line from the 1960s is still part of the language.

George Parker explains.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

