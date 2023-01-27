Don't Miss

MAA Ad of the Week: Cartier from Publicis Luxe

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative, News

We keep reading that the rich are getting richer while the rest of us, um, are not. France’s LVMH is now Europe’s biggest company by value it seems.

Swiss rival Richemont owns Cartier and it’s promoting its ‘Tank’ watch (north of £9K for most of us) with a big budget ‘nouvelle vague’ number starring Catherine Deneuve (in various guises from her long and glittering career) and Rami Malek, coolly directed by Guy Ritchie.

Hardly pushing the boundaries of anything (apart from your wallet maybe) but pleasant to watch and elegantly performed.

