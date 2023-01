MAA Ad of the Week: Cadbury from VCCP

It’s a long time since Cadbury made the running in creative adland but VCCP’s campaign featuring a dad and a daughter (a mixture of affection and, if not quite embarrassment, family unease) is all the more powerful because it’s low-key.

Mind you, she’ll need to lighten up or get a new job.

Brands and sells, what more could you want?