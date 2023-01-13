Leo Burnett and director Edgar Wright raise McDonald’s arches for the first time

0 Shares Share

McDonald’s advertising through Leo Burnett in the UK has been pretty seamless, presented as a British brand (without overdoing it.) ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’ is an Anglicisation of long-serving ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ which caused consternation at Burnett all those years ago when they had to plonk it on everything.

Now it’s back with a biggie: ‘Raise Your Arches,’ eyebrows that is when the McDonald’s urge strikes. Amazing nobody had thought of it before. The first McD campaign anywhere that doesn’t feature the food or the restaurants. From top director Edgar Wright.

McD CMO Michelle Graham-Clare says: “In a challenging time, our Raise Your Arches invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good. We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can’t wait to see everyone get involved.”

Burnett CCO Chaka Sobhani says: ”An invitation to McDonald’s is an opportunity to put our responsibilities aside and enjoy a little lift. And we hope Raise Your Arches does exactly that, allowing everyone to momentarily let go of life’s pressures and enjoying a Maccers. We were beyond excited to work with the brilliant Edgar Wright to bring this idea to life – from the visual look and feel he creates to what he does with music and choreography, he’s got that knack of making work that grabs your attention for all the right reasons.

“We’re always looking at ways to raise a smile and create big populist entertainment for Maccers and in the hands of Edgar, we hope we’ve created something that does both.”

It’s only a McDonald’s ad, not ‘Gone with the Wind’ but Wright and co have nailed it.

MAA creative scale: 8.