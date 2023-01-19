Don't Miss

Krispy Kreme’s lightbox brings joy – and low cal doughnuts – to Salford

Gloomy January is upon us, but Krispy Kreme has come to the rescue with an interactive billboard that dispenses light therapy to passers-by in a bid to help combat seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

The light-emitting billboard features some cheerful giant decorative doughnuts from a new 195 calorie range. The calorie reduction is achieved very simply by making a hole in the middle.

Salford, where sunlight averages only two hours a day in January, is the location of the only execution in the “SADvert” campaign, which was created by Good Relations, VCCP Media and Clear Channel.

Emma Colquhoun, CMO, UK & Ireland at Krispy Kreme, said: “Opening a box of doughnuts is one way to bring joy into people’s lives – so we wanted to make that literal. This is the only doughnut box in the world to deliver light therapy that can help banish seasonal affective disorder (SAD).  We thought there was no better way to unbox joy and lighten the nation’s mood as we celebrate the launch of our irresistible new doughnuts at just 195 calories each!”

