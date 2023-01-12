Harbour Collective wins key workers discount scheme Network

0 Shares Share

Paul Hammersley’s Harbour, a collective of specialist agencies, has won Network, described as a discount scheme for key workers. Network is behind schemes including discountsforteachers.com and healthservicediscounts.com and has over three million members in the UK.

MD Storm Postlethwaite says: “We knew the moment we met Harbour that their people and process were just what our brand needed. They’ll start by helping us define our north star, and from that everything else will follow. We know what we do is really going help even more key workers get what they really deserve; and the more people that know about it, the more can take advantage of it.”

Harbour business director Anna Bee says: “There has never been a more vital time to support the key workers that keep our country going; especially thinking about the current issues surrounding cost of living. Through their discounts and cashback card, Network are able show our key workers that they’re not only appreciated but properly rewarded for their vital endeavours. We’re delighted to be able to play our part in making that happen.”

Harbour’s other clients include McCarthy Stone, Tilney Smith & Williamson, The Athletic, BT, Match.com, Fitbit and John Lewis.