Gucci cools down for Jackie 1961

You expect the wild and wacky from Gucci these days but it’s plumped for simplicity with a new campaign for the Jackie (Kennedy one supposes) 1961 shoulder bag (yours for £2000 or so.) Featuring 50 Shades of Grey’s Dakotah Johnson with a bag for every occasion.

By photographer and fashion veteran Glen Lutchford. Sometimes you don’t have to try too hard.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.