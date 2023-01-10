Don't Miss

Gucci cools down for Jackie 1961

Posted by: Staff in Advertisers, Creative, News 21 hours ago 2 Comments

You expect the wild and wacky from Gucci these days but it’s plumped for simplicity with a new campaign for the Jackie (Kennedy one supposes) 1961 shoulder bag (yours for £2000 or so.) Featuring 50 Shades of Grey’s Dakotah Johnson with a bag for every occasion.

By photographer and fashion veteran Glen Lutchford. Sometimes you don’t have to try too hard.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.

2 comments

  1. Charlie Potato
    January 10, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    What gives this a 7.5 on the MMA creative scale? And how is this scale calibrated?

  2. Stephen Foster
    January 10, 2023 at 6:28 pm

    It’s a nice cool fashion ad that doesn’t try too hard.

