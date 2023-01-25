Great Pitch Company expands into Italy

0 Shares Share

Pitching remains the driver for creative agencies and The Great Pitch company, which claims to convert live pitches into wins, is expanding into Italy with Louise Jackson who has spend 22 years at this particular coalface with OMD, M&C Saatchi and Publicis Groupe.

For Publicis Groupe in Italy she oversaw regional wins for major brands including Luxottica and FCA and domestic wins for Poste Italiane, Banca Ifis, Enel and Unieuro.

The Great Pitch Company founder and CEO Marcus Brown (left with Jackson) says: “Having built up a detailed view of the Italian market place working with many Italian agencies across multiple pitches including Piaggio, Alice, Ferrero, Gratte Y Vinci and L’Oréal, Italy seemed a logical progression for growth. Especially given we have an excellent business development guru and leader in Louise.”