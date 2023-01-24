Don't Miss

Dentsu Creative wins seat at Apple’s top table

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News

The good ship Dentsu Creative seems to be sailing serenely on – despite former Dentsu International boss Wendy Clark surprisingly jumping ship – and now it’s landed an envied place on Apple’s creative roster, displacing long-time partner TBWA\Media Arts Lab on some, at least, of its Apple TV+ streaming business.

The move may signal further strife and the need for fresh thinking in the TV streaming stakes where some of the world’s biggest entertainment companies are losing eyebrow-raising amounts of money in an overcrowded market.

For Dentsu Creative, a long overdue combination of DentsuMB (formerly dentsumcgarrybowen), 360i and Isobar, and CCO Fred Levron, who joined from FCB, it’s a classic case of less is more. A feather in the cap for Clark too, no doubt.

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

