Deneuve and Malek star in Guy Ritchie’s glittering Cartier shop window

Publicis Luxe has rather become the LVMH of ad agencies, handy as it seems the rich are getting richer even as the rest of the world struggles with mundane matters like fuel and food.

Now it’s back with an extra-special star line-up for the return of Cartier’s “iconic” Tank Francaise watch (seems an odd name but then I haven’t got one): Catherine Deneuve, no less, and Oscar winner Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.) directed by Guy Ritchie in a nod to the French ‘new wave,’ it says here, although a director less nouvelle vague than Ritchie (usually) would be hard to imagine.

If this was English or American it would go all reverential (or the media agency would say you can do it for a fraction of the price online.)

As it is it’s flashy and fun and Ms Deneuve is as wonderful as ever.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.