Burberry ad shocks with a double mastectomy for Valentine’s Day

0 Shares Share

Fashion brands love to be provocative, and perhaps Burberry has had enough of creating beautiful, award-winning ads like last year’s “Open spaces” which everyone agreed was stunning, including the Cannes Lions judges.

For Valentine’s Day, the British fashion brand is going for something much more controversial. Its new campaign includes a striking image of a couple kissing, one of whom is displaying their double mastectomy scars and outraging a lot of people in the process.

Also in fashion this week, Schiaparelli caused much controversy by sending models onto the Paris catwalk wearing dresses bizarrely adorned with full-sized faux lions heads. Cue animal rights activist claiming that the fashion show glamourised animal cruelty – and an awful lot of press coverage.

Is Burberry stoking the transgender culture wars or celebrating modern diversity? You decide.

Either way it’s all gone a bit Zoolander.