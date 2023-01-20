BMB wins LTA tennis lead creative role

0 Shares Share

UK tennis governing body LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) has appointed BMB as lead creative partner in a mission to get more children playing tennis.

This is a hardy perennial as the Wimbledon summer tennis tournament appears on the horizon: for a couple of weeks Wimbledon dominates the sports and other news and then most people seem to forget about tennis. Tennis still has a middle class image.

LTA marketing and commercial director Richard Daish says: “BMB presented an exciting strategic and creative marketing solution that will help enthuse more kids to engage with tennis, a solution that has the potential to go far beyond digital. We are looking forward to the physical impact that our work together will make to drive participation even further.”

BMB CEO Jason Cobbold says: “The LTA is an inspirational organisation on an exciting journey to get more children playing tennis. As a sporting governing body, they have a huge role in growing the sport and we are thrilled to be the LTA’s lead creative partner on this exciting and important project.”