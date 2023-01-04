BA positions itself as the “serious holiday” company

0 Shares Share

British Airways is a “British Original” according to agency Uncommon Creative Studio, which is a neat way of ducking the issue that it’s hard to find anything good to say about our once-esteemed national carrier. Loses your booking? And your luggage? Doesn’t quite cut it.

Holidays though may be a better bet and Uncommon’s back with a set of short ads, whose quirkiness (which is what we now expect from BA ads) masks a pretty hard sell about various benefits, notably luggage where the budget airlines rip you off with gay abandon.

Quirkily there’s a fearsome dragon banging on about the need to take proper holidays and not be sidetracked by the dreaded work.

Different but not very convincing.

MAA creative scale: 4.