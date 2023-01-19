ASICS launches global Prime Video mind-sharpener film

0 Shares Share

Exercise can sharpen even the brightest minds, according to sports brand ASICS in a new documentary streaming on Prime Video. The global campaign, ‘Mind Games – The Experiment,’ from London indie creative agency Neil A Dawson & Company, About Beyond Productions, IPG’s Golin and Publicis Groupe, features an experiment featured inactive gamers from around the world improving through exercise over a period of 16 weeks.

ASICS EMEA executive V-P Gary Raucher says: “Our founding purpose is literally in our name, Anima Sana In Corpore Sano or a Sound Mind, Sound Body. And our purpose has never been more relevant than right now. In our always-on, turbo-charged world, our brains are feeling the strain. But could exercise be the simple solution to give our minds a much-needed boost? We wanted to test that theory on the people that rely on their brainpower the most, namely competitive mind gamers. Through Mind Games -The Experiment, we want to inspire more people to move. Because if exercise can sharpen even the brightest minds, imagine what it can do for the rest of us.”

Neil Dawson, creative director of Neil A Dawson & Company says, “As an advertising man I’m always looking for compelling brand stories to tell. It has been a real privilege to work on this one. ASICS’ founding philosophy completely sets it apart from all other sports brands. Our challenge was to come up with an idea that did their story justice. A unique idea the viewer had not seen before that would bring this brand story to life in a truthful and unexpected way.”