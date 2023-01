0 Shares Share

Adam&eveDDB has produced more than its fair share of in-game pyrotechnics for PlayStation but this time it’s departing from that spectacular norm with a faux news channel showing PS 5 games in “real” contexts.

Apparently PS5 consoles, which have been in short supply in places now are not, so ‘Live from PS5’ lumps the games together.

Quite nice to get some humans into the gaming metaverse.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.