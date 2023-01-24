Accountancy giant PwC offers businesses a ‘New Equation’

0 Shares Share

If you Google PwC and fines you get a pretty long charge list, fines for mis-auditing companies ranging from BT to giants of the construction world.

But the (sometimes inexact) bean counters hoovered up £5bn of revenue in 2022 and set aside £138m for bonuses. Nice work if you can get it; the big money, of course, is in consultancy.

The one-time stuffy PriceWaterhouseCoopers is sharing some of its wisdom with us in a new documentary series fronted by broadcaster and maths professor Hannah Fry called ‘The New Equation.’ This being the need for a balance twixt humanity and technology, timely enough as Microsoft bets $10bn on ChatGPT AI taking over the world.

As ever much chat about ‘values’ seems to be on the cards. Produced with media agency PHD and its content arm Drum.

Marketing and brand director Maria Jennings says: “At PwC we’ve invested in developing extensive technology capabilities, meaning we’re better positioned than ever to help our clients. Increasing awareness of those capabilities among our clients and senior business-decision maker audiences is more important than ever.

“This series is a key component of that awareness-raising activity delivered through a media strategy that includes targeted high impact positioning across digital platforms, publishers and out-of-home. It’s something we are very proud of.”

Somehow one doubts that any such content emanating from a media agency will be exactly forensic but suppose that’s not their point.

It’s a testing time for all big businesses as consumers run out of patience with greed and cost-cutting dressed up as customer service. Let’s hope this isn’t the bland leading the bland.