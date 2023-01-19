Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups appoints Mother and puts peanut butter in everything

0 Shares Share

Mother has won Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, part of Hershey’s portfolio of brands, after a competitive pitch at the end of last year.

A new UK campaign is all about Reese’s impulse to put peanut butter in stuff, and invites the general public to join in. Mother is also creating regularly updated content that will do its best to build an ongoing dialogue with fans of putting peanut butter in things.

Jackson Hitchon, GM Europe & World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company, said: “We know Reese’s is deliciously different, it is not your ordinary product and that is something we celebrate – we want everyone to taste the combination of chocolate and peanut butter goodness and love that difference. We wanted to show our fans and future fans the dedication we put into bringing these two flavours together. In a number of – anything but ordinary – scenarios.”