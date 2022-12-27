TotallyMoney breaks the mould for credit score ads

0 Shares Share

Money seems to be on lots of people’s minds as we prepare for a somewhat testing 2023 and fintech app TotallyMoney is joining the fun (if it can be so described) with a new TV and online campaign from St Luke’s tackling the vexing business of credit scores.

TotallyMoney provides its four million plus customers with live credit reports, personalised alerts and tailored tips to help improve their scores. Animation by Lobo.

TM CMO Rebecca Shears says: “At TotallyMoney we’re on a mission to help everyone move their finances forward. Our focus is on the 20 million UK adults who are otherwise overlooked and under-served by the financial services industry. We understand the needs of real people and the challenges facing them — and as part of our new brand focus, we’ll be telling human stories with a more emotive approach.”

St Luke’s CCO Al Young says: “Most campaigns in this sector suggest improving your credit score is a bit of fun. This is out of step with the real experience of trying to borrow affordably. TotallyMoney understands exactly what their customers are going through, and we set out to create a campaign that dramatises that.”

Certainly makes a change from most credit score ads which seem to feature a couple on a sofa earnestly discussing the damn things. St Luke’s can rarely be accused of not trying harder.

MAA creative scale: 8.