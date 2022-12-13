Tinka escapes troll in 3D live action DOOH spot from Denmark’s TV2

0 Shares Share

The wonders of digital Out of Home continue apace. Denmark’s TV2 premieres its popular Christmas family series Tinka og sjælens spejl with an original DeepScreen digital out of home experience on Ocean Outdoor’s large format digital screen at the Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen.

Created by Armstrong Film and the TV2 creative department with media planning by PHD, the short 3D sequence sees elf princess Tinka being chased by a menacing troll, jumping out and around the screen to hide behind a wall, losing her hallmark hat in the process.

The digital illusion was shot against a green screen with actors Josephine Højbjerg and Daniel Engstrup and then warped to the DOOH screen using Ocean’s DeepScreen creative technique.

Tinka is a favourite character in TV2’s annual family julekalender. Fans can collect merchandise including cards and Tinka hats. The Advent calendar DOOH spot runs for three weeks in the period up to Christmas.