Taco Bell plumps for just one lonely The Or ad in giveaway UK debut

Running an ad just once has a distinguished heritage – it’s the way Apple launched the Mac with Ridley Scott’s extravaganza in 1984 – and Taco Bell and agency The Or are following in its footsteps – rather more modestly.

Taco Bell UK’s first TV ad ran at 11.25pm on ITV on December 11. Why the subterranean profile? It offers Brits a free Crunchy Taco on Tuesday December 13 (tomorrow.) Well they don’t want to run out do they?

By YouTube creator An0nymooose.

Clever all round.

MAA creative scale: 8.