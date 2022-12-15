SlimFast for Mother, the Guardian to Lucky Generals, Nestle pitches European media

0 Shares Share

It’s always nice to end the year with an account win and Mother has done so with SlimFast in a pitch while Lucky Generals has landed a brief from the Guardian to expand its international reach and revenue. The Guardian invites contributions from readers of its free content, as, indeed, do we.

Not so nice to be embroiled in a mega-pitch (just think of the money) and there’s currently a biggie: Nestle is reviewing its European media account. Nestle spends $2.6bn worldwide, split between various holding company agencies including Publicis’ Zenith and WPP’s Mediacom (now EssenceMediacom.)

Nestle says; “Consumers today want access to goods and services their way, regardless of channel. They care about sustainability and health. And they expect brands to offer personalised solutions in real time.

“To meet these needs, we are creating channel-less ecosystems, advancing always-on analytics, expanding connected operations and supporting sustainability. We want to transform and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing investments. By improving our processes, eliminating duplication and optimising spend, we will generate significant savings to fuel reinvestment in our brands.”

Fair enough but do people actually want “personalised solutions in real time?” For chocolate or coffee capsules? Maybe they’ve been listening to too many media agency blandishments.

SlimFast is another nice, medium-sized account for Mother, on which it excels, although it may still be smarting from failing to land British Gas. Longstanding account IKEA is also reviewing creative.

The Guardian isn’t a big advertiser although, in its time, it’s produced some famous ads. Notably Paul Weiland’s ‘Points of View’ for BMP and BBH’s ‘Three Little Pigs,’ a big Cannes winner.

Its last big effort was ‘Hope is Power’ from Uncommon in 2020.