Samsung’s spider wins Epica film award

The Epica awards, chosen by specialist journalists (not us) have finished their deliberations and chosen a number of Grand Prix:

• RESPONSIBILITY: “Anti Look – the life-saving QR design”, Scholz & Friends (Germany), Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe

• PR: “The Name Catalogue,” TRY (Norway), IKEA

• PR: “The Missing Chapter”, Leo Burnett (India), Procter & Gamble

• INNOVATION: “Touch Card”, McCann New York (US), Mastercard

• DIGITAL: “Ketchup A.I”, Rethink (Canada), Kraft Heinz

• MEDIA: “The Pirate Match”, Mirum Agency (Brazil), DirectvGo

• FILM: “The Spider and the Window”, Leo Burnett (Germany), Samsung Electronics

• NETWORK OF THE YEAR: McCann Worldgroup

• AGENCY OF THE YEAR: Rethink, Canada

Norway’s TRY also did well.

Here’s Leo Burnett’s film effort for Samsung.

Great if you’re a spider fan, a touch gruelling if you’re not.