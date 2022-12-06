Don't Miss

Saatchi and British Heart Foundation make powerful appeal for Xmas charity pound

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 6 hours ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

There’s quite a battle going on for the British charity pound this Christmas; people usually donate generously but with a rampant cost of living crisis and worries about heating your home and even feeding the family it’s tough out there.

The British Heart Foundation has entered the lists with a vintage tearjerker from Saatchi & Saatchi featuring a man “who isn’t supposed to be here” but is, thanks to a successful heart op. Hope he didn’t have to wait for an hour in an ambulance.

Based on conversations with heart patients, directed by Molly Burdett, chosen after her work featured in Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Creators’ Showcase.

Deftly handled (and directed.)

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.