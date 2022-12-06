Saatchi and British Heart Foundation make powerful appeal for Xmas charity pound

0 Shares Share

There’s quite a battle going on for the British charity pound this Christmas; people usually donate generously but with a rampant cost of living crisis and worries about heating your home and even feeding the family it’s tough out there.

The British Heart Foundation has entered the lists with a vintage tearjerker from Saatchi & Saatchi featuring a man “who isn’t supposed to be here” but is, thanks to a successful heart op. Hope he didn’t have to wait for an hour in an ambulance.

Based on conversations with heart patients, directed by Molly Burdett, chosen after her work featured in Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Creators’ Showcase.

Deftly handled (and directed.)

MAA creative scale: 8.