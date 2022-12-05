Don't Miss

Ray Parlour dons creative director mantle for Arsenal

Arsenal went into the World Cup break top of the Premier League – uncharted territory for a few years now – and a considerable bonus, no doubt, for the launch of its Retro kit-based clothing line.

Accordingly it’s signed up the most unlikely member of its unbeaten ‘Invincibles” team (one season anyway) Ray Parlour, a London lad amid the likes of greats like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Viera.

There’s a pop-up shop in Soho too. Creative by Weirdo.

Ray is masquerading as its creative director.

Could be an adland CD of a certain vintage, when they all had faux-cockney accents (wherever they came from) and their customary first written sentence was “open on a desert island beach.”

MAA creative scale: 7.

